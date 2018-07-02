BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough tax collector Sally Allgeier reminds borough residents that Friday, July 6, is the last day to pay county and borough real estate taxes and the 2018 per capita taxes at the face amount.
Payments not received or postmarked by that date will incur a 10 percent penalty.
