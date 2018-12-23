NEW BETHLEHEM – A planned 1 mill property tax increase for New Bethlehem was finalized last week as borough officials adopted the town’s 2019 budget.
In a 3-1 vote, the spending plan was approved by council members Sandy Mateer, Gordon Barrows and Ronnie Geist. Councilman Stewart Bain voted against the measure, and members Lisa Kerle, Don Heeter and Jenn Murray were absent.
The roughly $559,000 general fund budget calls for 16.999 mills of property taxes for general borough purposes, which reflects the 1 mill increase and a shift of a half-mill from the street lighting taxes. The borough collects 3 mills for street lighting, as well as 1.125 mills for fire protection, of a total of 21.124 mills.
Council president Sandy Mateer said that the final budget reflected some changes from the borough’s preliminary budget that was advertised in November, namely related to several communities either declining New Bethlehem Police Department services, or deciding to wait until the new year to make a final decision.
“Hopefully during the year, we’ll be able to get some of these municipalities back,” Mateer said, noting that as of last week’s meeting, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs were the only municipalities to commit to police services in the new year. The borough previously provided services in South Bethlehem and Sligo boroughs, as well as Mahoning Township, Redbank Township (Clarion County) and Redbank Township (Armstrong County).
Mateer also suggested the police department could also add other new municipalities to its service area. She said the changes impacted the police budget, namely through reduced hours.
“We will have to monitor that during the year,” she said.
Bain noted he was “struggling with the overall budget,” namely the numbers being used for the police department and other line items.
Mateer said that the borough did the best it could with the numbers, noting that with the police department changes, the council should have better numbers to work with while developing the budget at this time next year.
Also at last week’s meeting, the council approved the contracts with Hawthorn, Rimersburg and East Brady boroughs for police services, as well as a contract for services provided to the Union School District.
Members also agreed to move ahead with the purchase of a new vehicle for the police department, with an estimated cost of $35,000 to $36,000 for a Dodge Durango that is outfitted for police use.
The council also briefly debated a new look for the police department’s logo, which is used on its badges and vehicles. Mateer suggested that instead of listing the named of all the municipalities that are serviced, that the logo instead feature a map of the area. Bain suggested that the logo should be kept more generic, with no map needed.
Other Business
• Local veteran Ray Ishman informed the council about plans to develop the site of the former Cherry Chip bar along Arch Street into a Veterans Memorial Park. He presented the model which was featured in last week’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator, and said that work could begin as soon as the weather breaks this coming spring.
• The council agreed to hire a part-time police secretary who would serve only as an on-call backup in case he or she is needed.
• Members re-appointed Andrew Menchyk Jr. as borough solicitor, and Gannett Fleming Engineering as borough engineers in the new year. The Butler-based accounting firm of MaherDuessel was appointed to audit the borough’s 2018 books at a cost not to exceed $7,200.
• Officials noted that borough crews will collect discarded Christmas trees placed curbside.
