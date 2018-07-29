DuBOIS — Lisa LaBrasca Becker, DuBois City Treasurer, said DuBois City Taxpayers to be aware of an error in the “Payment Schedule” on DuBois Area School Real Estate Tax bills.
The printed dates for the payment schedule are incorrect.
The corrected Payment Schedule is as follows:
- If paid by 10-1-18 (Discount of 2 percent)
- If paid After 10-1-18 but on or before 12-3-18 (Face)
- Beginning 12-4-18 (Penalty of 10 percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.