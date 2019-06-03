Recently, I had the misfortune of covering a school board meeting that involved a slight tax increase.
That word “slight” doesn’t mean anything when your taxes are going up.
Before I get into that, let me say this. The article that ran included a typo. I have noticed that the updates pushed out by Microsoft involved a new form of autocorrect. Sure, it works okay. For example, I mistyped “involved” a second ago and it corrected it. However, when it doesn’t work right, it fails miserably. In that article, the phrase “reserve fund” became “research fund.” Hilarious and obvious as that error is, it confused people.
But that error only underscores the problem with taxes. Because the finances of our institutions are so byzantine and shrouded in mystery, if a high school has a research fund, no one bats an eye. Yet the high schools in your community do not, as far as I know, have a research fund. They have a reserve fund. Those reserve funds are being depleted. And before you start demanding they cut jobs until things are okay again, the teachers aren’t the only reason schools’ funds are depleting.
It’s the government.
In the beginning of the article I wrote last week, the school board president made it crystal clear why they needed to raise taxes again: the state is underfunding schools. You know all those politicians who run on no new taxes? Well, at the national level, we’re running a deficit, right? I know, I know, that guy by the bridge on 219 seems to have forgotten that fact and is forcing everyone to figure out what definition of “usurpation” he’s using, but just because no one is reminding you of the national debt anymore, doesn’t mean it went away on Election Day. We don’t want to raise national taxes — even on companies like Boeing or Amazon who pay exactly nothing in taxes. So what happens? The states have to make up the shortfall. Then people at the state level decide they’ll cut taxes. We vote them in. Then what? Well, the municipalities and school districts have to make up the shortfall. Do they get to pass that down to another governing board? No. They have to raise taxes. Instead of millions carrying the burden, it’s down to a few thousand people.
No one likes taxes. I left an area in Lancaster County that due to the sheer number of churches and their miles-wide parking lots plus the farms around, taxes had reached the same level you’d get in a nice beach town. And they went even higher after I left. Here, I pay nowhere near those taxes, even with the increase. But, you see, that’s the same problem. As some get tax breaks — Homestead, Farmstead, age-based exemptions, religious exemptions, etc. — the rest of us get the fun opportunity to carry that burden.
Hate taxes all you want — and I’m not a fan — but we need roads. We need bridges. We need cops. We need Social Security. We need Medicare. We need parks. We need schools. And, yes, I know, many of you don’t have kids in schools. But those kids will be the people building your roads and bridges. They will be the EMTs who come to your house when you have a heart attack. If you don’t want them educated, imagine what an uneducated, disgruntled kid will do with a catheter when they get to you. And most people, a few years after retirement, have already burned through the money they paid into Medicare, so current workers get to carry you. You’re welcome.
Until we vote in people who are willing to do the hard thing, to raise taxes on those who can most afford it or reform the tax code to make it more equitable and less byzantine, this is the lot we’ve chosen.
Yes, taxes will go up for the rest of us. And it’s not fair. But, as I tell my students at least once an hour, life isn’t fair.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, nerd, teacher, and writer.