CLARION — Tri-County Animal Rescue Center will hold its 7th annual International Homeless Animals Day (IHAD) on Aug. 17 at the Veterans Memorial Park, across from the courthouse in Clarion from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
This year they are having a new event, an art contest for kids with prizes. Children age 5 to incoming high school seniors may participate. More details about the art contest are available by contacting TCAR by email at contactus@tri-countyarc.org or visiting their event page.
There will be music, vendors, a pet parade, and more. A blessing of the animals will be held at noon.
Tri-County Animal Rescue Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, volunteer-based, no-kill facility serving Clarion, Forest, Jefferson and the surrounding counties in rural NW PA. TCAR is the only rescue in Clarion County with a kennel license and rescues both dogs and cats.