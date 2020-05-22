Though Tri-County Animal Rescue Center (TCARC) is currently closed to the public and has temporarily suspended adoptions, volunteers are still working diligently to provide for the cats and dogs at its facility and those living throughout Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson counties.
“We had to cut off doing adoptions. When we do adoptions we try very hard to make sure it is a good match, letting the person spend time with the cat or dog and observing them. With not being able to get together that way (because of social distancing) we’ve canceled adoptions for now” explained Debbie Stephens, a TCARC founder and member of its board of directors.
Because of this, TCARC’s Shippenville facility is at capacity.
“Our dog kennels are full. The cages for our cats are full and we have two moms with litters and one is pregnant and going to have kittens any day. We’ve had some strays come in, we’ve had some humane cases come in. We have a lot to take care of in the building,” she said.
Volunteers feed and exercise the in house animals on a daily basis. Everybody wears masks and maintains social distance when at the facility, as well as doing extra cleaning of common surfaces, computer keyboards, and telephones. They try to give the animals extra attention since the cats and dogs, who are used to visitors during much of a typical day, are somewhat socially deprived.
TCARC also continues to serve animals and pet owners throughout the area, primarily via its long-standing food bank and efforts to reunite owners with lost animals.
“We are helping those that need food (for their pets) with our food bank. Normally in a month we have maybe 30 people come to get dog or cat food. We’ve definitely seen an increase in people needing help. As of now (mid-April) we’ve had numbers in the upper 40s coming in for food.”
In addition to the food bank, TCARC remains committed to reuniting pets separated from their owners. “We always do pretty good with that in general,” Stephens said. “It really seems to have increased lately. We’re not sure why, but there’s definitely been an increase that we’ve noticed in ‘Lost and Found’ animals.”
Because many of its fundraising activities have been curtailed, TCARC appreciates any donations it receives. One such donation recently came from the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, who flew in 18, 40-pound bags of dog food to the Clarion County Airport for the food bank.
Discussing TCARC’s needs, Stephens said, “Food is the main thing. Flea and tick treatments because now is the season. We’ve had humane cases that have created significant vet bills, so cash donations are welcome to help with those costs.”