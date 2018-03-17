FIRST TEAM
106 pounds
Chandler Ho, DuBois, Fr., 27-6, district champ, regional qualifier
113 pounds
Blake Passarelli, Curwensville, Jr., 30-8, district champ, regional runner-up, eighth at states
120 pounds
Anthony Glasl, Brockway, Soph., 34-6, district champ, regional runner-up, state qualifier
126 pounds
Ed Scott, DuBois, Soph., 33-4, district champ, regional champ, state qualifier
132 pounds
Dalton Woodrow, DuBois, Jr., district champ, regional qualifier
138 pounds
Lukas McClain, Ridgway, Sr., 35-8, district champ, regional runner-up, sixth at states
145 pounds
Kolby Ho, DuBois, Sr., district champ, regional champ, state runner-up
152 pounds
Caleb Freeland, Clearfield, Jr., 20-12, district runner-up, regional qualifier
160 pounds
Hunter Wright, Clearfield, Sr., 28-13, district runner-up, third at regionals, state qualifier
170 pounds
Zac Becker, St. Marys, Sr., 32-7, district champ, regional runner-up, state qualifier
182 pounds
Garrett McClintick, Brockway, Jr., 34-8, district champ, third at regionals, state qualifier
195 pounds
- Luke McGonigal, Clearfield, Sr., 35-1, district champ, regional runner-up, state champion
220 pounds
Tom Wurster, Clarion, Sr., 29-9, district runner-up, fourth at regionals, state qualifier
285 pounds
Steve McClure, Curwensville, Sr., 34-5, district runner-up, regional champ, fourth at states
- Named 2017-18 TCS/CE Wrestler of the Year
SECOND TEAM
106 pounds
Trenten Rupp, Redbank Valley, Fr., 21-13, third at districts, regional qualifier
113 pounds
Mason Songer, Redbank Valley, Jr., 28-15, fourth at districts, fourth at regionals, state qualifier
120 pounds
Matt Ryan, Clearfield, Sr., 27-9, district champ, fourth at regionals
126 pounds
Kai Sorbin, Brookville. Sr., 29-10, district champ, regional qualifier
132 pounds
Bryce Barclay, Ridgway, Sr., 30-6, district champ, regional qualifier
138 pounds
Dontae Constable, Brookville, Sr., 28-11, district runner-up, fourth at regionals, state qualifier
145 pounds
Caleb Hetrick, Brookville, Sr., district champ, regional champ, fourth at states
152 pounds
Ryley McMaster, Clarion, Sr., 16-8, third at districts, regional qualifier
160 pounds
Tim Beimel, St. Marys, Sr., 10-8, third at districts, regional qualifier
170 pounds
Eric Johnson, Brockway, Soph., 27-12, district champ, regional qualifier
182 pounds
Eric Schneider, DuBois, Jr., 15-19, fourth at districts, regional qualifier
195 pounds
Xavier Molnar, Brookville, Sr., 32-9, district champ, regional qualifier
220 pounds
Tyler Cook, Brookville, Sr., 33-7, district champ, regional qualifier
285 pounds
Colby Whitehill, Brookville, Soph., 40-7, district champ, regional runner-up, eighth at states
HONORABLE MENTIONS
(listed by school with weights in parentheses)
BROCKWAY: Dominic Inzana (120), Fr., 26-5; Tino Inzana (138), Jr., 22-16; Hayden Thompson (285), Jr., 21-13; Tanner Morelli (106), Fr., 19-12;
BROOKVILLE: Cayden Walter (106), Fr., 23-10; Cabe Park (120), Jr., 20-13; Braden MacBeth (170), Jr., 25-15.
CLARION: Logan Dehner (120), Jr., 21-8; Cutter Boggess (138), 20-10; Cam Boggess (170), Jr., 19-10.
CURWENSVILLE: Zach Holland (132), Soph., 20-7; Jake McCracken (152), Fr., 20-12.
DuBOIS: Matt Starr (285), Sr., 22-15; Izsak Kerner (195), Sr., 21-16; Alex O’Harrah (220), Jr., 19-13
JOHNSONBURG: Jake Zimmerman (152), Sr., 26-10;Cole Casilio (145), Fr., 24-9; Tyler Watts (170), Soph., 23-9; Cole Norlin (106), Fr., 20-10; Nolan Shaffer (120), Fr., 20-11; Dalton Stahli (126), Fr., 20-12; Devon Norlin (132), Sr., 21-12; Isaac Zimmerman (160), Fr., 20-15.
REDBANK VALLEY: Brayden Altobelli (120), Jr., 27-22; Hunter Martz ((126), Jr., 25-17; Aiden Gardner (220), Fr., 24-13; Logan Minich (195), Sr., 20-9.
RIDGWAY: Logen McClain (145), Sr., 34-10; Kyle Bush (120), Sr., 30-9; Bryce Barclay (132), Sr., 30-6;
ST. MARYS: Alec Bittler (145), Jr., 26-6; Tylor Herzing (120) Soph., 26-12; Hayden Tettis (132), Sr., 20-12.
