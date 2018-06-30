DuBOIS — Here are the 2018 Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express high school baseball All-Star teams.

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Nate Beimel, Jr., St. Marys

COACH OF THE YEAR: Adam Fox, DuBois Central Catholic

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Thomas Grecco, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic

Pitcher: Bryce Timko, Sr., Curwensville

Pitcher: Jared Groll, Sr., St. Marys

Catcher: Justin Miknis, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic

Infield: Garrett Prosper, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic

Infield: Kobe Bonanno, Fr., Redbank Valley

Infield: Neil MacDonald, Sr., Johnsonburg

Infield: Spencer Miller, Sr., Clarion

Infield: Aaron Park, Soph., Brookville

Outfield: Brandon Walker, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic

Outfield: Tim Beimel, Sr., St. Marys

Outfield: Tyler McIntosh, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic

Designated Hitter: Avery Francisco, Jr., Curwensville

Utility Player: Johnny Mitchell, Sr., Johnsonburg

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Bryan Layton, Sr., Redbank Valley

Pitcher: Tyler Serafini, Jr., Brockway

Pitcher: Cameron Craig, Sr., Clarion

Catcher: Sterling Conner, Sr., Clarion

Infield: Matt Clark, Jr., Brockway

Infield: Austin Green, Soph., Johnsonburg

Infield: Seth Dunkle, Soph., Brookville

Infield: Dylan McCluskey, Jr., DuBois

Outfield: Brandon Sicheri, Jr., St. Marys

Outfield: Skylar Rhoades, Soph., Clarion

Outfield: Ben Freeburg, Sr., Johnsonburg

Designated Hitter: Dom Torretti, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Brockway: Tino Inzana, Jr.

Brookville: Brady Caylor, Jr.

Clarion-Limestone: Ian Hawthorn, Sr.; Christian Smith Sr., Hayden Callen, Fr.

DuBois: Eric Schneider, Jr.

DuBois Central Catholic: Damon Foster, Fr.

Elk County Catholic: Alec Wehler, Jr.; Dan Wimer, Jr.

Redbank Valley: Blaney Brooks, Jr.

