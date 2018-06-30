DuBOIS — Here are the 2018 Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express high school baseball All-Star teams.
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Nate Beimel, Jr., St. Marys
COACH OF THE YEAR: Adam Fox, DuBois Central Catholic
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Thomas Grecco, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic
Pitcher: Bryce Timko, Sr., Curwensville
Pitcher: Jared Groll, Sr., St. Marys
Catcher: Justin Miknis, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic
Infield: Garrett Prosper, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic
Infield: Kobe Bonanno, Fr., Redbank Valley
Infield: Neil MacDonald, Sr., Johnsonburg
Infield: Spencer Miller, Sr., Clarion
Infield: Aaron Park, Soph., Brookville
Outfield: Brandon Walker, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic
Outfield: Tim Beimel, Sr., St. Marys
Outfield: Tyler McIntosh, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic
Designated Hitter: Avery Francisco, Jr., Curwensville
Utility Player: Johnny Mitchell, Sr., Johnsonburg
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Bryan Layton, Sr., Redbank Valley
Pitcher: Tyler Serafini, Jr., Brockway
Pitcher: Cameron Craig, Sr., Clarion
Catcher: Sterling Conner, Sr., Clarion
Infield: Matt Clark, Jr., Brockway
Infield: Austin Green, Soph., Johnsonburg
Infield: Seth Dunkle, Soph., Brookville
Infield: Dylan McCluskey, Jr., DuBois
Outfield: Brandon Sicheri, Jr., St. Marys
Outfield: Skylar Rhoades, Soph., Clarion
Outfield: Ben Freeburg, Sr., Johnsonburg
Designated Hitter: Dom Torretti, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Brockway: Tino Inzana, Jr.
Brookville: Brady Caylor, Jr.
Clarion-Limestone: Ian Hawthorn, Sr.; Christian Smith Sr., Hayden Callen, Fr.
DuBois: Eric Schneider, Jr.
DuBois Central Catholic: Damon Foster, Fr.
Elk County Catholic: Alec Wehler, Jr.; Dan Wimer, Jr.
Redbank Valley: Blaney Brooks, Jr.
