DuBOIS — Here are the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express baseball statistical leaders for the 2018 high school season.
Team Key: Brockway - BW, Brookville - BV, Clarion - C, Clarion-Limestone - CL, Curwensville - CUR, DuBois - D, DuBois Central Catholic - DCC, Elk County Catholic - ECC, Johnsonburg - JB, Redbank Valley - RBV, St. Marys - SM.
HITTING
Batting Average
(minimum two at-bats per team game played)
Justin Miknis, DCC;.513
Neil MacDonald, JB;.473
Spencer Miller, C;.467
Aaron Park, BV;.451
Avery Francisco, CUR;.431
Dylan McCluskey, D;418
Tim Beimel, SM;.411
Kobe Bonanno, RBV;.403
Bryce Timko, CUR;.393
Tyler McIntosh, DCC;.392
Thomas Grecco, DCC;.389
Skylar Rhoades, C;.388
Johnny Mitchell, JB;.387
Matthew Clark, BW;.383
Brandon Walker, DCC;.382
Brandon Sicheri, SM;.379
Ian Hawthorn, CL;.375
Austin Green, JB;.369
Sterling Conner, C;.367
Bryan Layton, RBV;.367
Dom Torretti, DCC;.358
Damon Foster, DCC;.351
Brady Cayor, BV;.344
Christian Smith, CL;.340
Garrett Prosper, DCC;.338
Seth Dunkle, BV;.338
Nate Beimel, SM;.333
Blaney Brooks, RBV;.323
Ben Freeburg, JB;.321
Hits
Tyler McIntosh, DCC;29
Thomas Grecco, DCC;28
Brandon Walker, DCC;26
Neil MacDonald, JB;26
Spencer Miller, C;26
Brandon Sicheri, SM;25
Avery Francisco, CUR;25
Garrett Prosper, DCC;24
Dom Torretti, DCC;24
Bryce Timko, CUR;24
Johnny Mitchell, JB;24
Austin Green, JB;24
Dylan McCluskey, D;23
Aaron Park, BV;23
Tim Beimel, SM;23
Seth Dunkle, BV;22
Bryan Layton, RBV;22
Nate Beimel, SM;21
Jared Groll, SM;21
Brady Caylor, BV;21
Kobe Bonanno, RBV;21
Justin Miknis, DCC;20
Damon Foster, DCC;20
Blaney Brooks, RBV;20
Skylar Rhoades, C;19
Matthew Clark, BW;18
Sterling Conner, C;18
Ian Hawthorn, CL;18
Tino Inzana, BW;17
Ben Freeburg, JB;17
Cameron Craig, C;17
RBIs
Johnny Mitchell, JB;24
Nate Beimel, SM;22
Garrett Prosper, DCC;21
Kobe Bonanno, RBV;21
Avery Francisco, CUR;20
Thomas Grecco, DCC;19
Neil MacDonald, JB;19
Skylar Rhoades, C;19
Brandon Walker, DCC;18
Brandon Sicheri, SM;17
Ben Freeburg, JB;17
Bryan Layton, RBV;17
Justin Miknis, DCC;16
Tyler McIntosh, DCC;16
Dom Torretti, DCC;16
Tim Beimel, SM;16
Jared Groll, SM;15
Jake Meeker, SM;15
Sterling Conner, C;15
Eric Schneider, D;14
Anthony Kness, DCC;13
Bryce Timko, CUR;13
Jake McCracken, CUR;13
Dane Lyle, BV;13
Runs Scored
Brandon Walker, DCC;28
Brandon Sicheri, SM;28
Neil MacDonald, JB;26
Tyler McIntosh, DCC;25
Spencer Miller, C;23
Kobe Bonanno, RBV;22
Garrett Prosper, DCC;19
Avery Francisco, CUR;19
Bryce Timko, CUR;18
Sterling Conner, C;18
Cameron Craig, C;18
Justin Miknis, DCC;17
Jake Meeker, SM;17
Johnny Mitchell, JB;17
Seth Dunkle, BV;17
Bryan Layton, RBV;17
Blaney Brooks, RBV;17
Nick Smith, RBV;17
Dom Torretti, DCC;16
Noah Bloom, DCC;16
Zane Puhala, BW;16
Brady Caylor, BV;16
Kacey Raubenstrauch, JB;16
Noah VonGunden, CUR;16
Doubles
Justin Miknis, DCC;9
Thomas Grecco, DCC;9
Kobe Bonanno, RBV;9
Brandon Walker, DCC;8
Seth Dunkle, BV;8
Johnny Mitchell, JB;7
Spencer Miller, C;7
Dom Torretti, DCC;6
Brandon Sicheri, SM;6
Jared Groll, SM;6
Avery Francisco, CUR;6
Bryan Layton, RBV;6
Nate Beimel, SM;5
Tim Beimel, SM;5
Ben Freeburg, JB;5
Blaney Brooks, RBV;5
Grayson Harman, RBV;5
Triples
Brandon Walker, DCC;2
Tyler McIntosh, DCC;2
Eric Schneider, D;2
Bryce Timko, CUR;2
Neil MacDonald, JB;2
Zack Zameroski, JB;2
Skylar Rhoades, C;2
Home Runs
Nate Beimel, SM;4
Kobe Bonanno, RBV;4
Neil MacDonald, JB;3
Bryan Layton, RBV;3
Thomas Grecco, DCC;2
Bryce Timko, CUR;2
Johnny Mitchell, JB;2
PITCHING
Wins
Thomas Grecco, DCC;7
Bryce Timko, CUR;6
Jared Groll, SM;6
Nate Beimel, SM;5
Johnny Mitchell, JB;5
Cameron Craig, C;5
Anthony Kness, DCC;4
Tyler Serafini, BW;4
Seth Dunkle, BV;4
Skylar Rhoades, C;4
Dom Torretti, DCC;3
Tim Beimel, DCC;3
Aaron Park, BV;3
Gavin Elmquist, JB;3
Bryan Layton, RBV;3
Blaney Brooks, RBV;3
Brady Schneider, ECC;3
Noah Bloom, DCC;2
Tino Inzana, BW;2
Cam Baka, BW;2
Dane Lyle, BV;2
Noah VonGunden, CUR;2
Gabe Watts, JB;2
Daunte Allegretto, JB;2
Grayson Harman, RBV;2
Hunter Cashmer, ECC;2
Alec Wehler, ECC;2
Innings Pitched
Thomas Grecco, DCC;57.1
Bryce Timko, CUR;51.1
Tyler Serafini, BW;50
Nate Beimel, SM;44.2
Aaron Park,BV;39.1
Bryan Layton, RBV;39
Brady Schneider, ECC;39
Noah VonGunden, CUR;38.1
Cameron Craig, C;36.2
Tim Beimel, SM;36.1
Tino Inzana, BW;35.2
Hunter Cashmer, ECC;34.1
Gabe Watts, JB;33
Eric Schneider, D;32
Jared Groll, SM;29
Johnny Mitchell, JB;29
Grayson Harman, RBV;29
Cam Baka, BW;27.2
Anthony Kness, DCC;27.1
Gavin Elmquist, JB;26.2
Seth Dunkle, BV;25
Skylar Rhoades, C;23
Dane Lyle, BV;22
Garrett Starr, D;21.2
Dom Torretti, DCC;21
Brady Caylor, BV;20
Strikeouts
Thomas Grecco, DCC;95
Nate Beimel, SM;92
Bryce Timko, CUR;86
Bryan Layton, RBV;76
Aaron Park, BV;58
Tim Beimel, SM;51
Tyler Serafini, BW;50
Hunter Cashmer, ECC;35
Johnny Mitchell, JB;32
Gabe Watts, JB;32
Noah VonGunden, CUR;29
Brady Schneider, ECC;28
Tino Inzana, BW;27
Skylar Rhoades, C;27
Jared Groll, SM;26
Cam Baka, BW;26
Cameron Craig, C;25
Anthony Kness, DCC;24
Gavin Elmquist, JB;23
Dom Torretti, DCC;21
Noah Bloom, DCC;20
ERA
(Minimum 20 innings pitched)
Thomas Grecco, DCC;0.49
Bryce Timko, CUR;0.68
Nate Beimel, SM;0.78
Seth Dunkle, BV;0.84
Aaron Park, BV;1.25
Tyler Serafini, BW;1.68
Cameron Craig, C;1.72
Tim Beimel, SM;2.12
Jared Groll, SM;2.41
Bryan Layton, RBV;2.51
Noah VonGunden, CUR;2.73
Johnny Mitchell, JB;2.90
Gavin Elmquist, JB;2.96
Hunter Cashmer, ECC;3.26
Grayson Harman, RBV;3.34
Skylar Rhoades, C;3.65
Gabe Watts, JB;3.78
Anthony Kness, DCC;3.84
Tino Inzana, BW;3.93
Dom Torretti, DCC;4.00
Brady Schneider, ECC;4.13
