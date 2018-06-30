DuBOIS — Here are the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express baseball statistical leaders for the 2018 high school season.

Team Key: Brockway - BW, Brookville - BV, Clarion - C, Clarion-Limestone - CL, Curwensville - CUR, DuBois - D, DuBois Central Catholic - DCC, Elk County Catholic - ECC, Johnsonburg - JB, Redbank Valley - RBV, St. Marys - SM.

HITTING

Batting Average

(minimum two at-bats per team game played)

Justin Miknis, DCC;.513

Neil MacDonald, JB;.473

Spencer Miller, C;.467

Aaron Park, BV;.451

Avery Francisco, CUR;.431

Dylan McCluskey, D;418

Tim Beimel, SM;.411

Kobe Bonanno, RBV;.403

Bryce Timko, CUR;.393

Tyler McIntosh, DCC;.392

Thomas Grecco, DCC;.389

Skylar Rhoades, C;.388

Johnny Mitchell, JB;.387

Matthew Clark, BW;.383

Brandon Walker, DCC;.382

Brandon Sicheri, SM;.379

Ian Hawthorn, CL;.375

Austin Green, JB;.369

Sterling Conner, C;.367

Bryan Layton, RBV;.367

Dom Torretti, DCC;.358

Damon Foster, DCC;.351

Brady Cayor, BV;.344

Christian Smith, CL;.340

Garrett Prosper, DCC;.338

Seth Dunkle, BV;.338

Nate Beimel, SM;.333

Blaney Brooks, RBV;.323

Ben Freeburg, JB;.321

Hits

Tyler McIntosh, DCC;29

Thomas Grecco, DCC;28

Brandon Walker, DCC;26

Neil MacDonald, JB;26

Spencer Miller, C;26

Brandon Sicheri, SM;25

Avery Francisco, CUR;25

Garrett Prosper, DCC;24

Dom Torretti, DCC;24

Bryce Timko, CUR;24

Johnny Mitchell, JB;24

Austin Green, JB;24

Dylan McCluskey, D;23

Aaron Park, BV;23

Tim Beimel, SM;23

Seth Dunkle, BV;22

Bryan Layton, RBV;22

Nate Beimel, SM;21

Jared Groll, SM;21

Brady Caylor, BV;21

Kobe Bonanno, RBV;21

Justin Miknis, DCC;20

Damon Foster, DCC;20

Blaney Brooks, RBV;20

Skylar Rhoades, C;19

Matthew Clark, BW;18

Sterling Conner, C;18

Ian Hawthorn, CL;18

Tino Inzana, BW;17

Ben Freeburg, JB;17

Cameron Craig, C;17

RBIs

Johnny Mitchell, JB;24

Nate Beimel, SM;22

Garrett Prosper, DCC;21

Kobe Bonanno, RBV;21

Avery Francisco, CUR;20

Thomas Grecco, DCC;19

Neil MacDonald, JB;19

Skylar Rhoades, C;19

Brandon Walker, DCC;18

Brandon Sicheri, SM;17

Ben Freeburg, JB;17

Bryan Layton, RBV;17

Justin Miknis, DCC;16

Tyler McIntosh, DCC;16

Dom Torretti, DCC;16

Tim Beimel, SM;16

Jared Groll, SM;15

Jake Meeker, SM;15

Sterling Conner, C;15

Eric Schneider, D;14

Anthony Kness, DCC;13

Bryce Timko, CUR;13

Jake McCracken, CUR;13

Dane Lyle, BV;13

Runs Scored

Brandon Walker, DCC;28

Brandon Sicheri, SM;28

Neil MacDonald, JB;26

Tyler McIntosh, DCC;25

Spencer Miller, C;23

Kobe Bonanno, RBV;22

Garrett Prosper, DCC;19

Avery Francisco, CUR;19

Bryce Timko, CUR;18

Sterling Conner, C;18

Cameron Craig, C;18

Justin Miknis, DCC;17

Jake Meeker, SM;17

Johnny Mitchell, JB;17

Seth Dunkle, BV;17

Bryan Layton, RBV;17

Blaney Brooks, RBV;17

Nick Smith, RBV;17

Dom Torretti, DCC;16

Noah Bloom, DCC;16

Zane Puhala, BW;16

Brady Caylor, BV;16

Kacey Raubenstrauch, JB;16

Noah VonGunden, CUR;16

Doubles

Justin Miknis, DCC;9

Thomas Grecco, DCC;9

Kobe Bonanno, RBV;9

Brandon Walker, DCC;8

Seth Dunkle, BV;8

Johnny Mitchell, JB;7

Spencer Miller, C;7

Dom Torretti, DCC;6

Brandon Sicheri, SM;6

Jared Groll, SM;6

Avery Francisco, CUR;6

Bryan Layton, RBV;6

Nate Beimel, SM;5

Tim Beimel, SM;5

Ben Freeburg, JB;5

Blaney Brooks, RBV;5

Grayson Harman, RBV;5

Triples

Brandon Walker, DCC;2

Tyler McIntosh, DCC;2

Eric Schneider, D;2

Bryce Timko, CUR;2

Neil MacDonald, JB;2

Zack Zameroski, JB;2

Skylar Rhoades, C;2

Home Runs

Nate Beimel, SM;4

Kobe Bonanno, RBV;4

Neil MacDonald, JB;3

Bryan Layton, RBV;3

Thomas Grecco, DCC;2

Bryce Timko, CUR;2

Johnny Mitchell, JB;2

PITCHING

Wins

Thomas Grecco, DCC;7

Bryce Timko, CUR;6

Jared Groll, SM;6

Nate Beimel, SM;5

Johnny Mitchell, JB;5

Cameron Craig, C;5

Anthony Kness, DCC;4

Tyler Serafini, BW;4

Seth Dunkle, BV;4

Skylar Rhoades, C;4

Dom Torretti, DCC;3

Tim Beimel, DCC;3

Aaron Park, BV;3

Gavin Elmquist, JB;3

Bryan Layton, RBV;3

Blaney Brooks, RBV;3

Brady Schneider, ECC;3

Noah Bloom, DCC;2

Tino Inzana, BW;2

Cam Baka, BW;2

Dane Lyle, BV;2

Noah VonGunden, CUR;2

Gabe Watts, JB;2

Daunte Allegretto, JB;2

Grayson Harman, RBV;2

Hunter Cashmer, ECC;2

Alec Wehler, ECC;2

Innings Pitched

Thomas Grecco, DCC;57.1

Bryce Timko, CUR;51.1

Tyler Serafini, BW;50

Nate Beimel, SM;44.2

Aaron Park,BV;39.1

Bryan Layton, RBV;39

Brady Schneider, ECC;39

Noah VonGunden, CUR;38.1

Cameron Craig, C;36.2

Tim Beimel, SM;36.1

Tino Inzana, BW;35.2

Hunter Cashmer, ECC;34.1

Gabe Watts, JB;33

Eric Schneider, D;32

Jared Groll, SM;29

Johnny Mitchell, JB;29

Grayson Harman, RBV;29

Cam Baka, BW;27.2

Anthony Kness, DCC;27.1

Gavin Elmquist, JB;26.2

Seth Dunkle, BV;25

Skylar Rhoades, C;23

Dane Lyle, BV;22

Garrett Starr, D;21.2

Dom Torretti, DCC;21

Brady Caylor, BV;20

Strikeouts

Thomas Grecco, DCC;95

Nate Beimel, SM;92

Bryce Timko, CUR;86

Bryan Layton, RBV;76

Aaron Park, BV;58

Tim Beimel, SM;51

Tyler Serafini, BW;50

Hunter Cashmer, ECC;35

Johnny Mitchell, JB;32

Gabe Watts, JB;32

Noah VonGunden, CUR;29

Brady Schneider, ECC;28

Tino Inzana, BW;27

Skylar Rhoades, C;27

Jared Groll, SM;26

Cam Baka, BW;26

Cameron Craig, C;25

Anthony Kness, DCC;24

Gavin Elmquist, JB;23

Dom Torretti, DCC;21

Noah Bloom, DCC;20

ERA

(Minimum 20 innings pitched)

Thomas Grecco, DCC;0.49

Bryce Timko, CUR;0.68

Nate Beimel, SM;0.78

Seth Dunkle, BV;0.84

Aaron Park, BV;1.25

Tyler Serafini, BW;1.68

Cameron Craig, C;1.72

Tim Beimel, SM;2.12

Jared Groll, SM;2.41

Bryan Layton, RBV;2.51

Noah VonGunden, CUR;2.73

Johnny Mitchell, JB;2.90

Gavin Elmquist, JB;2.96

Hunter Cashmer, ECC;3.26

Grayson Harman, RBV;3.34

Skylar Rhoades, C;3.65

Gabe Watts, JB;3.78

Anthony Kness, DCC;3.84

Tino Inzana, BW;3.93

Dom Torretti, DCC;4.00

Brady Schneider, ECC;4.13

