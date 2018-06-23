DuBOIS — Here are the 2018 Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express high school softball All-Star teams.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ashley Wruble, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic
COACH OF THE YEAR: Denny Nosker, DuBois
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Maura Fledderman, Soph., St. Marys
Pitcher: Maria Jones, Soph., Johnsonburg
Pitcher: Michelle Gerber, Jr., Elk County Catholic
Catcher: Mia Meholick, Fr., DuBois Central Catholic
Infield: Syd Eckert, Sr., St. Marys
Infield: Kylee Bundy, Sr., DuBois
Infield: Shayleigh Gulvas, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic
Infield: Jenna Weisner, Jr., Elk County Catholic
Infield: Jordan Bundy, Jr., Johnsonburg
Outfield: Carley Semancik, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic
Outfield: Sarah Snyder, Sr., DuBois
Outfield: Lexi Ray, Sr., DuBois
Designated Hitter: Josie Smith, Sr., Elk County Catholic
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Sadie Rudesyle, Sr., Clarion
Pitcher: Molly Nosker, Sr., DuBois
Pitcher: Dakota Hetrick, Sr., Redbank Valley
Catcher: Alyssa Kasmierski, Jr., Johnsonburg
Infield: Kaylee Sadowski, Soph., DuBois
Infield: Brooke Holben, Fr., Redbank Valley
Infield: Alexis Constantino, Sr., Clarion
Infield: Britney Shaw, Soph., St. Marys
Infield: Lindsey Kocjancic, Jr., Johnsonburg
Outfield: Micayla Bothun, Sr., St. Marys
Outfield: Jordy Kosko, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic
Outfield: Kaia Rearick, Sr. Redbank Valley
Designated Hitter: Maddy Ho, Soph., DuBois
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Brockway: Leah Lindemuth, Sr.; Emily Botwright
Brookville: Lauren Hergert, Soph.; Carlie McManigle,
Clarion: Brenna Campbell, Fr.; Kaitlyn Constantino, Soph.
Clarion-Limestone: Sadie Mahle, Jr.; Megan Stahlman, Soph.; Megan Schimp, Sr.
Curwensville: Abby Pentz, Fr.; Sabrina Spencer, Sr.
DuBois: Kacie Means, Sr.; Danessa Allison, Sr.
DuBois Central Catholic: Mia Cogley, Soph.; Chelsea Busatto, Fr.; Alyssa Bittner, Jr.
Elk County Catholic: Brandi Clyde, Sr.; Rosina Nero, Jr.
Johnsonburg: Amanda Williams, Jr.; Jenna Pavlock, Fr.
Redbank Valley: Sami Leasure, Sr.; Becca Kunselman, Soph.
St. Marys: Maddie Bowes, Soph.
