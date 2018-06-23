DuBOIS — Here are the 2018 Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express high school softball All-Star teams.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ashley Wruble, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic

COACH OF THE YEAR: Denny Nosker, DuBois

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Maura Fledderman, Soph., St. Marys

Pitcher: Maria Jones, Soph., Johnsonburg

Pitcher: Michelle Gerber, Jr., Elk County Catholic

Catcher: Mia Meholick, Fr., DuBois Central Catholic

Infield: Syd Eckert, Sr., St. Marys

Infield: Kylee Bundy, Sr., DuBois

Infield: Shayleigh Gulvas, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic

Infield: Jenna Weisner, Jr., Elk County Catholic

Infield: Jordan Bundy, Jr., Johnsonburg

Outfield: Carley Semancik, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic

Outfield: Sarah Snyder, Sr., DuBois

Outfield: Lexi Ray, Sr., DuBois

Designated Hitter: Josie Smith, Sr., Elk County Catholic

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Sadie Rudesyle, Sr., Clarion

Pitcher: Molly Nosker, Sr., DuBois

Pitcher: Dakota Hetrick, Sr., Redbank Valley

Catcher: Alyssa Kasmierski, Jr., Johnsonburg

Infield: Kaylee Sadowski, Soph., DuBois

Infield: Brooke Holben, Fr., Redbank Valley

Infield: Alexis Constantino, Sr., Clarion

Infield: Britney Shaw, Soph., St. Marys

Infield: Lindsey Kocjancic, Jr., Johnsonburg

Outfield: Micayla Bothun, Sr., St. Marys

Outfield: Jordy Kosko, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic

Outfield: Kaia Rearick, Sr. Redbank Valley

Designated Hitter: Maddy Ho, Soph., DuBois

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Brockway: Leah Lindemuth, Sr.; Emily Botwright

Brookville: Lauren Hergert, Soph.; Carlie McManigle,

Clarion: Brenna Campbell, Fr.; Kaitlyn Constantino, Soph.

Clarion-Limestone: Sadie Mahle, Jr.; Megan Stahlman, Soph.; Megan Schimp, Sr.

Curwensville: Abby Pentz, Fr.; Sabrina Spencer, Sr.

DuBois: Kacie Means, Sr.; Danessa Allison, Sr.

DuBois Central Catholic: Mia Cogley, Soph.; Chelsea Busatto, Fr.; Alyssa Bittner, Jr.

Elk County Catholic: Brandi Clyde, Sr.; Rosina Nero, Jr.

Johnsonburg: Amanda Williams, Jr.; Jenna Pavlock, Fr.

Redbank Valley: Sami Leasure, Sr.; Becca Kunselman, Soph.

St. Marys: Maddie Bowes, Soph.

