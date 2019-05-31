24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 75

Low 51

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 17.90 inches

YTD normal 21.79 inches

Last year

High 75

Low 65

Precip. none

YTD precip. 19.63 inches

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Today, showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. High near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tonight, a chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.

Jefferson County

Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

Elk County

Today, showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. High near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

Extended forecast

Tuesday, sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.

Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Regional forecasts

Cameron, Potter Counties

Today, a chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. High near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tonight, a chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Armstrong, Clarion Counties

Today, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.

Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:40 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 a.m.

