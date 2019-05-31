24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 75
Low 51
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 17.90 inches
YTD normal 21.79 inches
Last year
High 75
Low 65
Precip. none
YTD precip. 19.63 inches
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Today, showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. High near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tonight, a chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Jefferson County
Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Elk County
Today, showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. High near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Extended forecast
Tuesday, sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Regional forecasts
Cameron, Potter Counties
Today, a chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. High near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tonight, a chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Armstrong, Clarion Counties
Today, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Tomorrow night, partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:40 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 a.m.