24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 82

Low 55

Normal high 67

Normal low 47

Precipitation

Yesterday 0.07 inches

Normal May 3.87 inches

YTD actual 15.46 inches

YTD normal 16.60 inches

Last year

High 82

Low 57

Precip. none

YTD precip. 18.81 inches

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Tomorrow night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Jefferson County

Today, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Tomorrow night, a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Elk County

Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Tomorrow night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Extended forecast

Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Tuesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Regional forecasts

Cameron, Potter counties

Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Tomorrow night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Armstrong, Clarion counties

Today, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tonight, A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Tomorrow night, a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:35 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 a.m.

