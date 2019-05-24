24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 82
Low 55
Normal high 67
Normal low 47
Precipitation
Yesterday 0.07 inches
Normal May 3.87 inches
YTD actual 15.46 inches
YTD normal 16.60 inches
Last year
High 82
Low 57
Precip. none
YTD precip. 18.81 inches
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Tomorrow night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Jefferson County
Today, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Tomorrow night, a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Elk County
Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Tomorrow night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended forecast
Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Tuesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Regional forecasts
Cameron, Potter counties
Today, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Tomorrow night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Armstrong, Clarion counties
Today, showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight, A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Tomorrow night, a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:35 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 a.m.