24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 73

Low 50

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday n/a

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual n/a

YTD normal 19.33 inches

Last year

High 81

Low 65

Precip. none

YTD precip. 21.19 inches

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Today, showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. High near 74.

Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the evening. Low around 63.

Tomorrow, showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 77.

Tomorrow night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through out the night. Low around 62.

Jefferson County

Today, showers and thunderstorms. High near 71.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely through early morning. Low around 64.

Tomorrow, showers. High near 77.

Tomorrow night, chance of showers throughout the night and early morning hours. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Elk County

Today, showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73.

Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the evening. Low around 63

Tomorrow, showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 75.

Tomorrow night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through out the night. Low around 61.

Extended forecast

Tuesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Tuesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Regional forecasts

Cameron, Potter Counties

Today, showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 75.

Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the evening hours. Low around 63.

Tomorrow, showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 78.

Tomorrow night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the night. Low around 62.

Armstrong, Clarion Counties

Today, showers and thunderstorms. High near 71.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers into the early morning. Low around 63.

Tomorrow, showers. High near 77.

Tomorrow night, a chance of showers through out early morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:48 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.

