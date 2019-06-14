24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 73
Low 50
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday n/a
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual n/a
YTD normal 19.33 inches
Last year
High 81
Low 65
Precip. none
YTD precip. 21.19 inches
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Today, showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. High near 74.
Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the evening. Low around 63.
Tomorrow, showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 77.
Tomorrow night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through out the night. Low around 62.
Jefferson County
Today, showers and thunderstorms. High near 71.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely through early morning. Low around 64.
Tomorrow, showers. High near 77.
Tomorrow night, chance of showers throughout the night and early morning hours. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Elk County
Today, showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73.
Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the evening. Low around 63
Tomorrow, showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 75.
Tomorrow night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through out the night. Low around 61.
Extended forecast
Tuesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Regional forecasts
Cameron, Potter Counties
Today, showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 75.
Tonight, showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the evening hours. Low around 63.
Tomorrow, showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 78.
Tomorrow night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the night. Low around 62.
Armstrong, Clarion Counties
Today, showers and thunderstorms. High near 71.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers into the early morning. Low around 63.
Tomorrow, showers. High near 77.
Tomorrow night, a chance of showers through out early morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:48 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.