24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 74
Low 45
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 24.16 inches
YTD normal 19.33 inches
Last year
High 74
Low 67
Precip. 0.36
YTD precip. 24.31 inches
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Today, sunny, with a high near 79.
Tonight, chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tomorrow, chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely all night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Jefferson County
Today, sunny, with a high near 79.
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tomorrow, chance of showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Elk County
Today, sunny, with a high near 79.
Tonight, chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tomorrow, chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely all night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended forecast
Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Regional forecasts
Cameron, Potter Counties
Today, sunny, with a high near 82.
Tonight, chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tomorrow, chance of showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Armstrong, Clarion Counties
Today, sunny, with a high near 79.
Tonight, slight chance of showers in early morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow, chance of showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.