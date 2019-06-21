24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 74

Low 45

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 24.16 inches

YTD normal 19.33 inches

Last year

High 74

Low 67

Precip. 0.36

YTD precip. 24.31 inches

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Today, sunny, with a high near 79.

Tonight, chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tomorrow, chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely all night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Jefferson County

Today, sunny, with a high near 79.

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tomorrow, chance of showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Elk County

Today, sunny, with a high near 79.

Tonight, chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tomorrow, chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely all night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Extended forecast

Tuesday, chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Regional forecasts

Cameron, Potter Counties

Today, sunny, with a high near 82.

Tonight, chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tomorrow, chance of showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Armstrong, Clarion Counties

Today, sunny, with a high near 79.

Tonight, slight chance of showers in early morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow, chance of showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:50 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 a.m.

