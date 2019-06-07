24-HOUR READINGS

DuBois

High 78

Low 52

Normal high 75

Normal low 55

Precipitation

Yesterday none

Normal June 5.19 inches

YTD actual 17.90 inches

YTD normal 19.33 inches

Last year

High 75

Low 54

Precip. none

YTD precip. 19.99 inches

Tri-County forecasts

Clearfield County

Today, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Tonight, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow, showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees.

Tomorrow night, showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 57 degrees.

Jefferson County

Today, a chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Tonight, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms High near 75 degrees.

Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms through out the night. Low around 56 degrees.

Elk County

Today, a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tonight, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Tomorrow, showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees.

Tomorrow night, showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 56 degrees.

Extended forecast

Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.

Regional forecasts

Cameron, Potter Counties

Today, a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Tonight, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Tomorrow, showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees.

Tomorrow night, showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 58 degrees.

Armstrong, Clarion Counties

Today, a chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tonight, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms all day. High near 75 degrees.

Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. Low around 55 degrees.

Almanac

Sunset tonight: 8:45 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.

Recommended for you