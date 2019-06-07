24-HOUR READINGS
DuBois
High 78
Low 52
Normal high 75
Normal low 55
Precipitation
Yesterday none
Normal June 5.19 inches
YTD actual 17.90 inches
YTD normal 19.33 inches
Last year
High 75
Low 54
Precip. none
YTD precip. 19.99 inches
Tri-County forecasts
Clearfield County
Today, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Tonight, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Tomorrow, showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees.
Tomorrow night, showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 57 degrees.
Jefferson County
Today, a chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Tonight, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms High near 75 degrees.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms through out the night. Low around 56 degrees.
Elk County
Today, a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tonight, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Tomorrow, showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees.
Tomorrow night, showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 56 degrees.
Extended forecast
Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Regional forecasts
Cameron, Potter Counties
Today, a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Tonight, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Tomorrow, showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees.
Tomorrow night, showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 58 degrees.
Armstrong, Clarion Counties
Today, a chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tonight, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Tomorrow, showers and thunderstorms all day. High near 75 degrees.
Tomorrow night, showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. Low around 55 degrees.
Almanac
Sunset tonight: 8:45 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 a.m.