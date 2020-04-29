Since March 13, 2020, the day schools closed their doors due to the coronavirus creature, our doctors and nurses have not been the only ones on the front lines of this fight. Our own Redbank Valley teachers, administrators and school staff have been right there fighting the pandemic bullets as well — although in education and not in the healthcare field.
I witness my wife, just one of the many faculty members at Redbank, getting out of bed, grabbing her laptop and a cup of coffee, then heading not out the door to the school, but to the dining room table to keep our students’ education moving forward.
From 7:45 a.m. to 10 p.m, the teachers have been sending countless emails to students, parents and other teachers, and participating virtually in faculty meetings, grade level meetings, and meetings with students. All of these things just to plan and post online assignments and new learning projects for the students to do from home. Parents are also involved in this new way of learning by sending emails and messages with questions on how to help their children learn at home.
Empty parking lots at our schools do not mean that there is not a lot of work being done. Cafeteria workers, secretaries and custodians are still busy taking care of the work that needs to be done at the schools. It is a different type of education being done right now, but I see the care and the dedication of these teachers who are reaching out to your children in many new ways to make sure they are still learning.
Zoom, Chromebooks, Google Classroom, emails, and hours of work put in by teachers, administrators, secretaries, cafeteria and custodial workers are also new weapons in fighting this pandemic along with masks, gloves, ventilators and social distancing. I think that our Redbank Valley educators and staff need and deserve a thank you and “way to get it done!” In watching the local news in the evenings, the big Pittsburgh schools seem to be getting a lot of media attention for how they are handling education during this time, but they are not the only ones doing the hard work — little, rural Redbank Valley is right there as well. We just aren’t on the TV screen.
I’m giving thanks to all the teachers and school staff across the state — thank you for caring about the students and moving education forward from home. I can hear the voice of one of my favorite Redbank teachers, the late legend Gene Rutkowski, right now saying, “Hey, baby! We have to adapt to the times and fight with what you have!”
KURT
HILDEBRAND
Hawthorn