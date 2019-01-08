SLIGO – A Grove City woman is facing charges after she allegedly damaged vehicle at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2018 along Bald Eagle Street in Sligo.
Sherrie Meagha Williams, 19, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department received a call from Tiffany Sleigher who reported that someone had thrown paint at her vehicle and put sugar in the gas tank sometime between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Sleigher explained that she believed Williams had “something to do” with both incidents.
Blue paint was observed on the front end of the Ford station wagon and a large amount of sugar was discovered in and around the vehicle’s gas tank, police said.
During an interview at the New Bethlehem Police Department on Nov. 5, Williams reportedly denied having any knowledge of the crimes, explaining that it could have been anyone because “no one likes Tiffany [Sleigher].”
Although she consented to a polygraph test, Williams allegedly admitted to damaging Sleigher’s vehicle after officers told her it would be a lot better if she was honest about the situation. She reportedly told police that she committed the crimes out of anger as a way to get back at Sleigher.
Damages to the vehicle were estimated at $800.
Charges against Williams were filed Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.