CLEARFIELD — Jordan Wilsoncroft said he was out fishing near the mouth of Moose Creek when he found what he thought was a Native American arrowhead.
It turned out not to be an arrowhead but it sparked his passion with local Native American history.
“I’m really fascinated by it,” Wilsoncroft said. “They were the first people here.”
Plus he said he has some Native American in his family tree on his father’s side.
He began reading books and history on Native Americans and searching for Native American artifacts and has amassed a collection of approximately 100 Native American artifacts.
And with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has allowed him the time to pursue his interest with Native American history.
He said his collection now includes axe blades, hammer stones, nutting stones, grinding stones, cooking stones used sand down and shape to make arrow shafts.
Wilsoncroft, 16, said he found most of the artifacts in the area where Moose Creek meets the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
He said he is impressed on how inventive the Native Americans were in making tools.
“People limit them to spearheads and arrowheads but there is more than that,” Wilsoncroft said.
He said Native Americans would make specialized tools for cooking and preparing food.
For example, he has found numerous “nutting stones” in the area, which are hollowed out rocks Native Americans used for crushing nuts and seeds.
He said Native Americans who lived in the area were predominantly hunter gatherers and there was a significant Native American settlement (Chinklacamouse) in what is now Clearfield.
And he said Bilger’s Rocks was a popular place for Native Americans to stop over when traveling through the area because they could use the rock overhangs as shelter.
Wilsoncroft said he is looking to map and hike the Shamokin Path, in the Clearfield area and said someday he would like to bring his younger cousin there to hike. The Shamokin Path was a famous Native American trail in Central and Western Pennsylvania that ran through Clearfield.
And once school gets back to normal and the pandemic is over, Wilsoncroft said he would like to do a presentation to elementary school students.
“If I can get one kid interested I would be happy,” Wilsoncroft said.
Because of his interest in Native American history and artifacts Wilsoncroft said someday he would like to be an archeologist but hasn’t quite made up his mind.