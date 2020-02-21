You have questions. I have some answers, many from the pop-culture vault.
Q: In the early ’60s there was a comic book called “Katy Keene.” Is that where the TV show got started?
A: Yes. The CW series is a spinoff of “Riverdale,” which reimagines Archie Comics characters. And “Katy Keene,” according to the network, “follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.” The comic book Keene has also been seen as an inspiration for fashion choices by singer Katy Perry. Back in 2014, BuzzFeed offered a detailed comparison of images of the two Katys. But Perry told Rolling Stone that any suggestion she had copied the comic was “crazy.”
Q: Could you let me know what happened to Harve Presnell, who was in the movie “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” with Debbie Reynolds? He has this great voice but I cannot find any other movies that he made.
A: As his entry on the Internet Movie Database makes clear, Presnell worked often besides that 1964 film. Stage credits include Broadway versions of “Molly Brown” and “Annie.” He sang in the movie “Paint Your Wagon,” with the Los Angeles Times saying that “his rendition of ‘They Call the Wind Mariah’ was singled out by critics as the lone highlight in an otherwise disastrous film.” Another memorable screen appearance was as Wade Gustafson, the father-in-law of William H. Macy’s character in “Fargo.” And on TV he was in “Dawson’s Creek,” “The Pretender” and other shows. He was 75 when he died of pancreatic cancer in 2009.
Q: This might be before your time, but what happened to the show “Adventures in Paradise”? The actor was named Adam Troy, I think.
A: Adam Troy was the character played by Gardner McKay (1932-2001) on the drama, which first aired on ABC for three seasons in 1959-62. McKay’s character was “the captain of a freelance schooner plying the South Pacific in search of passengers, cargo and adventure,” says “The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows.” James A. Michener created the series. One article noted that McKay became a “TV heartthrob” through the show, but did not long for that sort of celebrity. As the New York Times said in McKay’s obituary, he basically abandoned acting after “Paradise” ended to focus on travel and writing, the latter including plays and novels.
Q: What can you tell me about a show called “Have Gun — Will Travel”? The actor’s name was Boone.
A: That was Richard Boone who starred as the erudite, dapper gun-for-hire Paladin in the CBS Western that first aired in 1957-63. It was among the five most popular shows in prime-time for most of its run, and much of the credit has to go to Boone. According to “Total Television,” he directed several episodes and had both script and casting approval. Writers on the show included Gene Roddenberry, later famous as creator of the original “Star Trek.” Guitarist Duane Eddy even managed a top-40 hit with his version of the theme song.
Q: I watch “Pitbulls and Parolees” and love the show but there used to be another show about saving pit bulls. The man who saved them was a little person. I think he was in Los Angeles. He had an office and several little people to help him. He had also been in prison at one time. It hasn’t been on for a long time so it probably won’t be returning but would love to know what he is doing.
A: The show you remember is “Pit Boss,” which aired on Animal Planet from 2010 to 2013. Its star, Shorty Rossi, has several enterprises; you can find out more at shortywood.com.