DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Some rain may mix in early. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Some rain may mix in early. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.