Q: What is the real reason for CBS canceling “Hawaii Five-0” at the end of this season? I enjoy the show.
A: CBS’s announcement and statement from the principals implied that this was a mutual decision, not a cancellation. Neliie Andreeva of deadline.com noted that the show has done well for the network as well as overseas, where it has been shown in 200 countries. Still, Andreeva said contracts with stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan “are up at the end of this season. O’Loughlin suffered a serious back injury during the early seasons of the show and has been dealing with effects from it ever since.” Talk about O’Loughlin leaving has been around for several years; medical treatment kept him going but, Andreeva said, “I hear this time around, he felt he could not continue.”
The network reportedly considered continuing the show with Caan getting a new partner. But, as regular viewers know, Caan does not appear in all episodes of the show, making the new partner idea more difficult. So, Andreeva said, “Everyone decided this was the right time to end the series.”
And that end will be a two-hour finale on April 3. CBS has already promised the finale will include the return of James Marsters (as Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat).
Q: Is Jennifer Taylor, who played Charlie’s girlfriend Chelsea on “Two and a Half Men,” the daughter of Holland Taylor, who plays Charlie’s mother?
A: No. Holland Taylor does not have children. And the Taylor in Jennifer’s name is from her marriage; she was born Jennifer Bini.
Q: I recently watched the movie “Fat City” with Stacy Keach. Was that from the ’70s? I enjoy watching him on “Man with a Plan.”
A: In addition to appearing on that series, Keach has had a long and colorful career in TV, film and especially theater, where he’s done “Richard III,” “Peer Gynt,” “Hamlet” and other classics. “Fat City,” from 1972, had Keach as a boxer in decline opposite an up-and-comer played by Jeff Bridges. The great John Huston directed; Leonard Gardner wrote the script and the novel on which it was based.
Q: Will the actor Armand Assante be showing up on TV anytime soon? I haven’t seen him for some time.
A: Assante works so often, IMDB lists more than a dozen projects for him in the works. But with TV spread across broadcast, cable, streaming — and with viewers tending to focus on just a few of the many program services — it is easy to lose track of folks. Assante remains a regular presence on TV. You may have missed his guest appearances on HBO’s “The Deuce” in 2019, and not long before that he was in “The Family Business,” an eight-episode drama for BET.
