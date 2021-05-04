PINE TWP. – A Templeton couple was charged with harassment stemming from an altercation on April 27 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in Pine Township.
During a domestic dispute at their Stone Avenue home, Chester Barnett, 32, allegedly grabbed his girlfriend, Heather Dosch, 41, by the backpack and purse in the street.
It was also reported that Barnett was intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said.
After police arrived at the scene, Barnett told troopers that the fight stemmed from an earlier incident in which Dosch had struck Barnett in the face while he was driving.
Charges were filed with the office of District Judge Kevin McCausland.