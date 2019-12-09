REDBANK TWP. – A 66-year-old Templeton man is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 5 at approximately 7:55 p.m. in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
In addition to two counts of DUI, Frank Albert Cornman was charged with one count each of failing to provide a valid registration card and proof of insurance upon request, failing to drive on the right side of the road and roadways laned for traffic, failing to drive at a safe speed and careless driving.
According to court documents, Cornman crashed his 1997 Ford Ranger along Brookville Street, just east of Middle Run Road. At the scene, state police observed the vehicle on its roof off the left side of the roadway. Troopers were able to speak with Cornman through the driver’s side window.
Cornman told police that he was traveling to Hawthorn from a family member’s house, and allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the crash.
A strong odor of alcohol was reportedly detected coming from Cornman, and he had red, bloodshot and glassy eyes. He was also not able to provide his registration card or proof of insurance for the vehicle, police said.
Through an investigation, reports state, it was determined that Cornman was traveling east on Brookville Street when he lost control of his pick-up truck on a curve in the roadway. The vehicle went over the fog line and struck a guard rail, before ricocheting back over the double yellow lines and into the oncoming traffic lane. Cornman’s truck continued off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to flip on its roof.
Cornman’s blood alcohol content was later determined to be 0.177 percent at the time of the crash, police said.
Charges were filed Dec. 5 by Trooper Nicholas Gray with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.