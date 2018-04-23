ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 7,
DuBOIS 0
Singles
1. Isaac Wortman (ECC) def. Noah Knarr, 6-3, 6-1.
2. Ryan Newton (ECC) def. Jimmy Oberlin, 2-6, 6-2, (10-6)
3. Nick Daghir (ECC) def. Lucas Knarr, 6-2, 6-1.
4. Ross Martin (ECC) def. Drew Reiter, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Wortman/Newton (ECC) def. N. Knarr/L. Knarr, 8-2.
2. Daghir/Martin (ECC) def. Oberlin/Reiter, 8-4.
3. Nolan Fannin/Sam Cerroni (ECC) def. Ethan Knarr/Blaze Welpott, 8-0.
CLEARFIELD 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Singles
1. Landan Rosinsky (C) def. Colin Barnett, 6-4, 6-3.
2. Avery Rowles (C) def. Grant Norman, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.
3. Kyler Rosinsky, (C) def. Zach George, 6-7, 6-2, 10-7.
4. Remington Shugarts (C) def. Keri Hollenbaugh, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Doubles
1. Norman-Barnett (DCC) def. L. Rosinsky/Rowles, 9-7.
2. K. Rosinsky/Shugarts (C) def. George/Tristan Engle, 9-8 (10-8 TB).
3. Jace Kephart/Cruz Wright (C) def. Anne Latuska/Haley Pettenati, 8-6.
