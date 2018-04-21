FRIDAY
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
BROCKWAY 2
Singles
1. Josh Salada (BW) def. Colin Barnett, 6-4, 7-5.
2. Grant Norman (DCC) def. Anthony Esposito, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-2).
3. Zach George (DCC) def. Nathan Bennett, 6-1, 6-1.
4. Keri Hollenbaugh (DCC) def. Dalton Hook, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Salada/Esposito (BW) def. Barnett/Norman, 8-3.
2. George/Tristan Engle (DCC) def. Bennett/Hook, 8-1.
3. Anne Latuska/Brenna Engle (DCC) won by forfeit (Brockway didn't have enough players)
DuBOIS 6,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Singles
1. Jimmy Oberlin (D) def. Nick Bliss, 6-4, 6-1.
2. Noah Knarr (D) def. Kolton Mehalko, 6-2, 6-2.
3. Scott Lewis (J) def. Corey Giles, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.
4. Lucas Knarr (D) def. Dan Dillinger, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Oberlin/Giles (D) def. Mehalko/Lewis, 8-1.
2. Ethan Knarr/Connor Hamby (D) def. Christian King/Jacob Newman, 9-7.
3. Drew Reiter/Blaze Welpott (D) def. Mason Milliard/Scott Sallack, 8-4.
SATURDAY
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4,
BRADFORD 3
Singles
1. Colin Barnett (DCC) def Jared Lucas, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Grant Norman (DCC) def Alex Barton, 6-3, 7-5.
3. Brett Degolier (B) def Zach George, 6-3, 6-3.
4. Keri Hollenbaugh (DCC) def Joe Yaros, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
Doubles
1. Barnett/Norman (DCC) def Lucas/Barton, 8-3.
2. Degolier/Yaros (B) def George/Tristan Engle, 8-2.
3. Brice Whelan/Nick Haner (B) def Haley Pettenati/Brenna Engle, 9-8 (7-0).
