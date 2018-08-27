DuBOIS 7,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Singles
1. Alexis Strouse (D) def. Anna Christini 6-0, 6-1
2. Alaina Heberling (D) def. Madison Amacher 6-0, 6-0
3. Alexa Zartman (D) def. Chloe Trumbull 6-2, 6-0
4. Jessica Askey (D) def. Rachel Buhite 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Jenna Coffey/Alex Volpe (D) def. Cristina/Amacher 8-4
2. Lauren Milletics/Gracey Askey (D) def. Trumbull/Alexandra Hodgdon 8-4
3. Lydia Dixon/Olivia Reed (D) def. Ana Arthurs/Claire Yates 8-0
St. MARYS 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Samantha Hayes (SM) def. Selena Buttery 6-0, 6-0
2. Davan Lion (SM) def. Morgan Pirow 6-0, 6-0
3. Lilia Lion (SM) def Emily Roush 6-0, 6-0
4. Brooke Henry (SM) def. Margo Lindenmuth 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Lauren Squires/Lyida Wiest (SM) def. Buttery/Pirow 8-2
2. Kiley Willams/Lydia Ehrensberger (SM) def. Roush/Lindenmuth 8-0
3. Rachel Fleming/Hannah Winseck def. Hannah Zuccolotto/Megan Smiley 8-0
