DuBOIS 7,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Singles
1. Alexis Strouse (D) def. Abby Gigliotti, 6-2, 6-3.
2. Alaina Heberling (D) def. Alex Cambpell, 6-1, 6-3.
3. Alexa Zartman (D) def. Allie Doverspike, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Jessica Askey (D) def. Liz Stello, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Alex Volpe/Jenna Coffey (D) def. Camden Emhoff/Taegen Ludwig, 8-2.
2. Lauren Milletics/Grace Askey (D) def. Madi Lorelli/Jadyn McMahan, 8-3.
3. Rachel Kister/Lydia Dixon (D) def. Chloe Aul/Abby Gennell, 8-0.
CLEARFIELD 6,
BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Selena Buttery (BW) def. Sam Wisor, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Ally Gaines (C) def. Morgan Pirow, 6-4, 6-0.
3. Kylie VanTassel (C) def. Kenzie Hook, 6-2, 6-1.
4. Kirstie VanTassel (C) def. Lily Henry, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Wisor/Ki. VanTassel (C) def. Buttery/Pirow, 8-6.
2. Ky. VanTassel/Ally VanTassel (C) def. Emily Roush, Margo Lindemuth, 8-0.
3. Stacey Houchins/Emmalynne Groth (C) def. Hannah Zuccolotto/Megan Smiley, 8-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.