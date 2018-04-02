PUNXSUTAWNEY 4,
DuBOIS 3
Singles
1. Mat Blose (P) def. Noah Knarr, 6-0, 6-0
2. Jimmy Oberlin (D) def. Vincent Gigliotti, 6-4, 6-4
3. Garrett Fairman (P) def. Corey Giles, 7-6, 7-5
4. Lucas Knarr (D) def. Ben Fezell, 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
1. Blose/Fezell (P) def. Oberlin/Giles, 8-4
2. Gigliotti/Fairman (P) def. Lucas Knarr/Noah Knarr, 8-4
3. Drew Reiter/Blaze Welpott (D) def. Braxton Sherry/Andrew Young, 8-4
ST. MARYS 5,
CLEARFIELD 2
Singles
1. Adam Snyder (SM) def. Landan Rosinsky, 6-4, 6-2.
2. Cody Schabrel (SM) def. Avery Rowles, 6-1, 6-3.
3. Zach Hart (SM) def. Kyler Rosinsky, 6-0, 6-1.
4. Kyle Gardner, (SM) def. Remington Shugarts, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. L. Rosinsky-Rowles (C) def. Snyder-Schabrel, 8-5.
2. Hart-Gardner (SM) def. Shugarts-K. Rosinsky, 9-7.
3. Cruz Wright-Jace Kephart (C) def. Jon Chamberlain-Dylan Aielo, 8-3.
