DuBOIS 5,
BRADFORD 2
Singles
1. Noah Knarr (D) def. Jared Lucas, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Jimmy Oberlin (D) def. Alex barton, 6-2, 6-2.
3. Lucas Knarr (D) def. Brett Degolier, 6-2, 6-1.
4. Joe Yaros (B) def. Ethan Knarr, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. N. Knarr/Oberlin (D) def. Lucas/Barton, 8-6.
2. L. Knarr/E. Knarr (D) def. Degolier/Yaros, 8-5.
3. Nick Haner/Jordan Archer (B) def. Drew Reiter/Blaze Welpott, 12-10.
DISTRICT 9 CLASS AA
TEAM TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 5,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Singles
1. Isaac Wortman (ECC) def. Nick Bliss, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ryan Newton (ECC) def. Kolton Mehalko, 6-1, 6-2.
3. Nick Daghir (ECC) ) def. Scott Lewis, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Ross Martin-Ken Barron (ECC) def. Dan Dillinger-Jacob Newman, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Nolan Fannin-Sam Cerroni (ECC) def. Cole Secco-Scott Sallack, 6-1, 6-2.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3,
ST. MARYS 2
Singles
1. Matt Blose (P) def. Adam Snyder, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Vincent Gigliotti (P) def. Zach Hart, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
3. Kyle Gardner (SM) def. Ben Fezell, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Joe Lewis-Cody Schaberl (SM) def. Braxton Sherry-Nick Humble, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Garrett Fairman-Andrew Young (P) def. Dylan Aiello-Jon Chamberlain, 6-4, 6-3.
