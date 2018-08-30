DuBOIS 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Alexis Strouse (D) def. Selena Buttery, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Alaina Heberling (D) def. Morgan Pirow, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Alexa Zartman (D) def. Lily Henry, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Alex Volpe (D) def. Kenzie Hook, 9-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Jenna Coffey/Lauren Milletics (D) def. Buttery/Pirow, 8-0.
2. Jessica Askey/Grace Askey (D) def. Henry Hook, 8-1.
3. Rachel Kister/Olivia Reed (D) def. Emily Roush/Margo Lindenmuth, 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.