Match 1
DuBOIS 5,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2
Singles
1. Jimmy Oberlin (D) def. Colin Barnett, 8-1.
2. Noah Knarr (D) def. Grant Norman, 8-1.
3. Zach George (DCC) def. Lucas Knarr, 8-4.
4. Drew Reiter (D) def. Keri Hollenbaugh, 8-4.
Doubles
1. Corey Giles/Oberlin (D) def. Barnett/Norman, 8-2.
2. N. Knarr/L. Knarr (D) def. George/Tristan Engle, 8-2.
3. Anne Latuska/Haley Pettenati (DCC) def. Blaze Welpott/Ethan Knarr, 8-5.
Match 2
DuBOIS 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Singles
1. Jimmy Oberlin (D) def. Grant Norman, 8-1.
2. Lucas Knarr (D) def. Tristan Engle, 8-0.
3. Corey Giles (D) def. Haley Pettenati, 8-1.
4. Ethan Knarr (D) def. Anne Latuska, 8-5.
Doubles
1. Giles/Noah Knarr (D) def. Colin Barnett/Zach George, 8-2.
2. Drew Reiter/E. Knarr (D) def. Keri Hollenbaugh/Brenna Engle, 8-4.
3. Mackenzie manning/Mackenzie Park (DCC) def. Jake Landini/Connor Hamby, 8-6.
