TUESDAY
ST. MARYS 7,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Singles
1. Sam Hayes (SM) def. Madison Amacher 6-0, 6-0
2. Davan Lion (SM) def. Rachel Buhite 6-0, 6-0
3. Lilia Lion (SM) def. Alex Hodgdon 6-0, 6-0
4. Brooke Henry (SM) def. Kendal Mehalko 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Lydia Ehrensberger/Kiley Williams (SM) def. Amacher/Buhite 8-6
2. Breanna Marconi/Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Mehalko/Chloe Trumbull 8-5
3. Katlyn Stauffer/Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Kira Eckert/Ally Cummings 8-1
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 5,
BROCKWAY 2
Singles
1. Selena Buttery (B) def. Victoria Glatt 5-7, 6-4, 10-4
2. Sophia Neubert (ECC) def. Mackenzie Hook 6-0, 6-1
3. Marley Sorg (ECC) def. Hannah Zuccolotto 6-4, 2-6, 10-8
4. Grace Keyes (ECC) def. Taylor Rhed 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
1. Buttery/Zuccolotto (B) def. Neubert/Sorg 8-6
2. Alicia Kim/Lydia Anderson (ECC) def. Rehd/Emily Roush 8-6
3. Audrey Dornisch/Gina Bush (ECC) def. Leah Trunzo/Maci Dixon 8-0
MONDAY
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6,
BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Abby Gigliotti (P) def. Selena Buttery 6-0, 6-0
2. Liz Stello (P) def. Mackenzie Hook 6-0, 6-0
3. Allie Doverspike (P) def. Hanna Zuccolotto 6-2, 6-0
4. Jadyn McMahan (P) def. Taylor Rhed 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1. Buttery/Hook (B) def. Camden Emhoff/Hannah Pearce 8-1
2. Allie Meko/Madison Lorelei (P) def. Zuccolotto/Rhed 8-0
3. Riley Presloid/Chloe Presloid (P) def. Emily Roush/Maci Dixon 8-1