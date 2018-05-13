MATCH 1
DuBOIS 4,
BROCKWAY 3
Singles
1. Josh Solida (BW) def. Noah Knarr, 8-6.
2. Jimmy Oberlin (D) def. Anthony Esposito, 8-6.
3. Lucas Knarr (D) def. Weston Hrin, 8-5.
4. Corey Giles (D) def. Nathan Bennett, 8-1.
Doubles
1. Solida/Esposito (BW) def. Oberlin/Giles, 10-3.
2. Hrin/Bennett (BW) def. Ethan Knarr/L. Knarr, 10-0.
3. Blaze Welpott/Jake Landini (D) def. Dalton Hook/Lewis Painter, 10-5.
MATCH 2
DuBOIS 5,
BROCKWAY 2
Singles
1. Jimmy Oberlin (D) def. Josh Solida , 8-2.
2. Noah Knarr (D) def. Anthony Esposito, 8-2.
3. Lucas Knarr (D) def. Weston Hrin, 8-3.
4. Ethan Knarr (D) def. Nathan Bennett, 8-5.
Doubles
1. Solida/Esposit (BW) def. E. Knarr/N. Knarr, 10-3.
2. Blaze Welpott/Corey Giles (D) def. Hrin/Bennett, 8-7 (7-5).
3. Dalton Hook/Lewis Painter (BW) def. Connor Hamby/Jake Landini, 10-2.
