DISTANT – A free Terrorism Awareness and Self-Defense program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Distant Baptist Church.
The program will look at terrorism, disasters, self and family protection, physical defense moves, weapons use and disarmament, safety, domestic abuse and more.
The program is sponsored by the American Martial Arts Commission and a Pennsylvania state instructor.
All those attending are asked to preregister by calling (724) 868-2771.
