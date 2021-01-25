Terry L. “Doc” Young, 68, of Distant, passed away Thursday evening, January 21, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Natrona Heights due to complications from surgery.
Born March 1, 1952 in Warren, he was a son of the late Raymond L. Young and Nina P. Kulp Young.
He graduated from Keystone High School in 1970.
Mr. Young married the former Della Ortz on June 30, 1973. She survives.
He worked at various car dealerships in the parts and service department, and worked in sales and parts for a motorcycle shop.
Mr. Young loved to hunt, fish and work on small engines and enjoyed tinkering in his garage.
Survivors include his wife, Della; son, Eric Young and his wife, Marilyn, of Fairmount City; two granddaughters, Emma and Kinsley; his dog, Bear; two brothers, Larry Young and his wife, Yvonne, of Cranberry and Lynn Young and his wife, Velma, of Brookville; two brothers-in-law, Tom Ortz of Distant and Tim Ortz and his wife, Michelle, of New Bethlehem; two sisters-in-law, Pam Aaron and her husband, Doug, of Punxsutawney and Anita Dugan and her husband, John, of Kittanning; and a special aunt and uncle, Liz “Toots” and Randy Rearick of Distant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Young; and in-laws, Blair and Lucy Ortz.
Private family services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.