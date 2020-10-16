Terry L. Dunkle, 62, of Fairmount City (Frogtown), died Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020, at Clarion Hospital after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born December 22, 1957 in Kittanning, he was the son of Harry “Hook” and Kay “Poonie” (Schrecengost) Dunkle.
He married Luanne Algoe on October 8, 1977. She survives.
Mr. Dunkle was a member of the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ where he served as a deacon.
He drove truck for McCauley’s Trucking for 25 years and then for Walmart Transportation for 20 years.
In addition to his wife of 43 years, Luanne Dunkle of Frogtown, survivors include a son, Brandon Dunkle and his wife, Lisa, of Frogtown; a daughter, Ashley Downs and her husband, Mike, of Kingsville; four granddaughters, Gracie, Sophia, Kensley and Ellie; his parents, Harry “Hook” and Kay “Poonie” Dunkle of Fairmount City; a brother, Timothy Dunkle and his wife, Patty, of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Joy Dunkle and her companion, Libby Eagleson, of Dallas, Texas, and Jacqueline Dunkle/Sirko and her husband, Chuck, of Gram, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.