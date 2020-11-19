Over the next several weeks, about 3.8 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be distributed to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the state. It’s a good step in slowing the spread of the coronavirus among the highest at-risk population, but it has to be part of a more-comprehensive testing strategy.
The benefit of the credit-card-sized antigen tests, which are being provided at no cost by the federal government, is that they can provide results in about 15 minutes. State health officials say that will allow nursing homes to quickly identify positive cases and have those individuals quarantined to prevent the virus from spreading throughout the facility.
But there is a big down side to the rapid tests — the accuracy is questionable. The state health department in Nevada last month ordered nursing homes to stop using the rapid tests after it discovered the rate of false positives was 60%. The rapid tests cannot be the only testing standard because of this lack of accuracy.
For that reason, any facilities that may be relying or considering relying on the rapid tests as the sole determinant for positive cases should rethink that strategy. The facilities should utilize a broader testing program that combines frequent use of the rapid tests with the gold standard of testing, the highly accurate polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
Professional and college athletic teams have used such a combination of testing to identify those who test positive and then quickly move to isolate them. The rapid test, if positive, was typically followed up with a PCR test, the results of which can take a few days.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 football conferences, for instance, originally planned to cancel their seasons. When rapid tests became available in large quantities — and at a low cost of about $5 — the conferences instituted a policy of daily rapid tests on players, coaches and staff, but they also conduct PCR tests on everyone once a week.
A robust testing system is desperately needed in the state’s nursing homes and long-term-care facilities whose residents have proved to be most vulnerable. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 26,000 positive cases in nursing homes and 5,810 deaths as of the end of October.
Rapid testing, combined with PRC tests, offers protection for those in nursing care, but the testing must be part of an overall program that also includes contact tracing, wearing masks and social distancing.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Editorial Board