DuBOIS — Martin and Alice Nelson celebrated their 60th anniversary June 1, 2018.
Martin Nelson and Alice Crytser were united in marriage June 1, 1958, at Mt. Zion UMC.
They are both retired and spend their time between their home in DuBois and Emerald Isle, N.C.
They have three children: Marie (Dale) Kessler of DuBois, MaryAlyce (Mark) McFall of State College and Martin Nelson of Yuma, Ariz. They have nine grandchildren.
A surprise dinner was held by family at Luigi’s.
