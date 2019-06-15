BROCKWAY — The 38th annual Tour de Brockway Bicycle Race is set to be held on Thursday July 4 at 11 a.m
The 21 1/2 mile race begins and ends at Brockway High School and winds through downtown Brockway and the surrounding countryside.
The race features seven hill climbs along with miles of flat and rolling terrain.
All participants will receive a patriotic race T-shirt and an awards ceremony including refreshments will follow the race.
The bike race is a part of the 4th of July celebration as many other activities are planned for the day.
Registration for the race is from 9 to 10:40 a.m. prior to the race, but participants are urged to pre-register online.
The fee for racers who pre-register is $25 while it will cost $35 to register on site prior to the race.
Female road racers are split into three age categories, 17-30 years old, 31-50 years old and 51 and over.
Male races are separated into five age groups, 17-20 years old, 21-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older.
There is also a female mountain/hybrid class which is separated into 17-50 years old and 51 and above.
A male mountain 26er/29er/hybrid class includes the age groups of 17-30 years old, 31-44, 45-59 and 60 and older.
There is also open classes for ages 12-16 as boys and girls as well as a dual class and a tandem class.
This is also the seventh year of the dual which includes the bike race and a 10k as there is a $10 discount for participants who pre-register for both events and the total cost of the dual is $30.
For more information on the bicycle race or any of the other festivities check out the website at www.brockwayfourth.com