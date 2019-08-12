I would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all the people who helped make my benefit dinner a success. While I was still in Mercy Hospital, my neighbors came together to plan a benefit dinner.
They all worked closely together. I would like to thank the people who planned and worked the dinner, those who solicited donations, all those who donated, and those who came out to make all their hard work a success.
Losing everything is extremely difficult, but knowing others care makes it bearable.
I’m truly blessed to have the neighbors and friends I have around me.
Again, thank you all.
DONNA KEMMER
Shannondale