Do you have cancer? Does someone close to you have cancer? Have you lost someone to cancer? Chances are that you answered yes to at least one of these questions.
On Sunday we had our 2nd Annual Cuts for the Cure. It is one of our annual fundraisers for the S&T Bank Relay for Life team. Last year we had tremendous support from our community, but this year was even better.
This started as an event to show area cancer patients and survivors that they have someone in their corner, and that as a community, we care. And we did just that. But we did not do it by ourselves. We did it and succeeded with your support, your time and your commitment to making a difference.
Although in our hearts a simple thank you does not seem nearly enough, we just don’t have the words to tell you how much this weekend meant to us. To all of you — the Relay team, the volunteers, the bidders, the cancer patients, cancer survivors and all participants — the total selflessness you showed was unbelievable and moving. Again, thank you just doesn’t seem to be enough.
We want to thank all the guys who went on the auction block and were such good sports about it: Snuffy Magagnotti, Guy Magagnotti, Jim Benton, Sarge Hinderliter, Tyler Ruby, David Kirk, Bob Crawford, Jon Bracken, Craig Hibell, Doc Kaminsky, Mark Rupp, Jason Procious, Lew Stewart Jr., Scott Ryan, Joe Monteleone, Dr. Mastillo and last, but not least, Hayden “Tuffy” Smith.
To our head sponsors, another big thank you. They were: Shirey Overhead Doors, New Bethlehem Auto Parts, Heeter Lumber, Veronesi Auto Sales, Val and Rock Robertson, Nolf Chrysler Dodge, Amanda Coon, George Hopper, JuDon’s Towing, Wills Contracting, Redbank Chevrolet, Northwest Savings Bank, M&S Meats, Ferringer Enterprise and Jeff “Zelmo” Miller.
Another huge thank you to the people who sent us Chinese auction baskets, including S&T branches in New Bethlehem, Clarion, Brookville, Reynoldsville and our main office in Indiana. Also donating baskets were: Dollar General of New Bethlehem, Jim Benton, Jeff “Zelmo” Miller, Jack and Shirley Milliren, Pittsburgh Pirates Charities, New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival, Char-Val Candies, Elayne Weiss, Eva McKee, Redbank Valley Sports Boosters and those who wished to be anonymous.
It is because of your support and giving that this event was such a huge success. You have touched lives that you aren’t even aware of. You have given hope to those who need it most. We could not have done it without all of you.
Another huge part of the tremendous success is our friends at Debz Twisted Scizzors and Byers Barber Shop & Shave Parlor. Alice, Mark and Fred had the overwhelming task of fixing the masterpieces created on the heads of our volunteers. We have to say, some of them were downright scary, spooky and just plain wild. But these professionals did an outstanding job of making sure that each volunteer was fit for the public eye.
Also, congratulations to our winners: third place went to Jason Procious who was shaved by his wife and daughters; second place went to Jon Bracken who was shaved by his wife; and our top prize went to David Kirk who was shaved by his mom.
Again, thank you and God bless each and everyone of you!
MARY BENTON
and
HAYDEN SMITH
Co-Coordinators