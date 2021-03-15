The Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club would like to thank everyone who made our spring turkey dinner such a huge success.
We understand that drive-through only is not the ideal way to have this dinner, but it’s our only option right now.
We want to thank all of our loyal customers. We appreciate it much more than you’ll ever know.
A special thank you goes out to Burger King, Uni-Mart, Sunoco A-Plus and Tom’s Riverside for their donations to our dinner.
SARGE
HINDERLITER
President
Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club