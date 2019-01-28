I am writing about some recently printed articles about our police force.
I am confused — what community wouldn’t want a well-run police force? Who are the people the businesses say are afraid to come into town because of the police?
They say the police should get to know the people. Fine idea. Did that imply that if they knew them, they wouldn’t enforce the law?
I would like to thank our police for the job they are doing, and I feel safer for it.
KATHLEEN
MITCHELL
New Bethlehem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.