This letter is to point out a frontline worker whose work is so especially important and yet goes unnoticed: Pastor Dave Naugle, who serves as the Chaplin at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Pastor Dave is an unsung hero who provides comfort, spiritual healing and friendship to patients and their families.
I recently needed Pastor Dave to visit several of our church members to provide comfort. Due to COVID-19, clergy are currently unable to provide regular visitation. Even though Pastor Dave is extremely busy, this man of God has stepped up to the plate and provided the healing balm of prayer and genuine concern for the well-being of others. Many have commented on his ability to ease their suffering and give them the confidence God was with them at that moment in time.
On behalf of Pastor Brett, the Lakeside family and myself, I want to say thank you Pastor Dave. You are an asset to God, our hospital and community.
Peggy Senior
Director of Congregational Care, Lakeside United Methodist Church of DuBois