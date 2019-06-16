Just wanted to say thank-you for all the great individual articles you put together in your Summer 2019 piece promoting the Cook Forest area.
I don’t remember a time over the last 20+ years where a paper went to such lengths to promote Cook Forest State Park and its surrounding area. As you well know, there is just so much to see and do here, that there really is no excuse for anyone being “bored” when they get here.
Also, a special thanks for helping us promote our annual Cook Forest French and Indian War Encampment, BEFORE it occurred. Many times in years past we see articles of events after they’ve happened. It was very nice to see one before to help get word out so folks could participate.
Regardless, we are thankful for any promotion we receive since we have no budget to properly promote such events. We really do rely heavily on whatever space can be afforded in any variety of media outlets. Just so nice to see such great work all in one place!
Many thanks!
Dale J. Luthringer
Environmental Education Specialist
Cook Forest State Park
Bureau of State Parks
Cooksburg