For the last seven months I have enjoyed reading so many stories about local people, businesses, and organizations in every issue of The Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday, each and every day.
These articles are very informative and present and commemorate the depth of our community. Your efforts are much appreciated.
Thank you also for publishing more conservative views with the editorial cartoon and articles on the editorial page. Not only do I enjoy the perspectives of writers such as Michelle Malkin and Ben Shapiro but now I have a Facebook friendship with a syndicated writer you have published, Rusty Mitchum, who provides daily comedy with great wit.
Sincerely,
Beth Giese
DuBois
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.