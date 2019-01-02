Today

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.