Another Art in the Park has come and gone, and, despite the weather, it was still a great day with wonderful people, beautiful art, live entertainment, children’s activities, vendors, fire truck rides, an ambulance to explore and last, but not least, delicious food. A huge thank you to all who came out to support our 28th annual Art in the Park!
Congratulations to the Best of Show winner, Jim Wotring, for his stunning woodwork piece portraying The Last Supper! You have a spectacular talent.
Congratulations to the Outstanding Student winner for her “lemonade” drawing, Megan Gourley. Not only was it a talented drawing, but also funny! Thanks for entering it, Megan.
Congratulations to our Byron Bergman winner, John Traister, for your painting of a train on a petrified mushroom; that is amazing.
Congratulations to the Local Interest winner, Joyce Traister, for her outstanding photo of her son on a picturesque fall day.
To all of our student, amateur and professional artists who entered artwork for our community to see your ability, we offer you our warmest thanks. We hope to see all of your art next year, as well as many more pieces to display. We also would like to thank our judges of the artwork this year, Linda Moore and Shawna McHenry; we know you had a tough job to do. If you didn’t get a chance to see the artwork, you can see all of our pictures, taken and posted by Gordon Barrows (TechReady Professionals). Thank you so much, Gordon, for all your help with photography and the sound system.
This year, our entertainment began with singing and guitar playing by Dan Snyder and also Graham Snyder. After that, Chloe Crissman played some lovely songs on her violin for our spectators, and the NBC chorus and Quartets followed her. We ended the entertainment with two singing acts provided by Lisa Sayers and Stephanie Reedy. Great job everyone! We cannot thank you enough for being a part of Art in the Park and donating your time, effort and talents to us!
We would also like to thank the Distant, New Bethlehem, and Hawthorn Fire Companies for coming out and being a part of Art in the Park. Adults and children alike had a chance to explore the different fire trucks and take rides through town. It was a great experience. Thank you so very much.
Vendors, we greatly appreciate you coming out and selling your items. We know it takes a lot of effort and time to set up, unload your items, and tear down, but please know that the time and attention you are putting into your community it is not going unnoticed. This year we had vendors selling Paparazzi Jewelry, canned goods, Thirty-One, baked goodies, primitives, Color Street nails, Meshy Fun, clothes pin rocking chairs, Lularoe, wooden crafts, clothing and Tupperware. The RV sports boosters also set up a booth for local support, as well as a Philippines Mission Trip and a registration booth for the RV Soccer League. Next year, we hope to have even more vendors than this year. Help us continue to make Art in the Park grow by coming out and setting up next year. Thanks again.
Sponsors, we could not put together Art in the Park without your generosity. We would like to thank all who donated to our event. The following sponsors participated this year in providing art, children’s activities, food or entertainment: Dick George, Bish Chiropractic, C.P. Leach Agency, Clarion County Community Bank, First United National Bank, Erie Insurance, Pat Merwin Realty, S&T Bank, Alcorn Funeral Home, Redbank Chevrolet, Moore Physical Therapy, Heeter Lumber Company, Sara Siedle Patton, Esq., Leatherwood Church, Burger King, Tom’s Riverside, M&S Meats, Laurel Eye and Shirey Overhead Doors. We would also like to thank Shirey Overhead Doors for once again allowing us to use your bay to display the artwork.
This year our Chinese Auction was a real hit. We had 33 baskets donated from local community members and businesses, as well as vendors! For a list of Chinese Auction sponsors and winners look on our website. Also, check out our videos online for a look at the awesome prizes that were won! Thank you to all who participated in this exciting event. Thank you, Ashton Kahle, for choosing our winning tickets as well.
Finally, we would like to give thanks for all of our willing volunteers who designated their time to help raise money for the Redbank Valley Public Library. We hope to see you next year!
I personally would also like to thank my staff, Amy Toth, Vicki Hoffman and Deborah Troupe, for all the work you put into this event and for all you do for the library and community. I truly appreciate everything you do!
Also, to the Board of Directors — Joy Horner, Kim Magagnotti, Ragan Griffin, Kristen Landers, Mike Moore, Amanda Cserr and Joyce Traister — thank you for your help and support in making Art in the Park successful yet another year. You are a great group of people, and I look forward to continuing to work with you. Thank you.
•
Summer Reading begins on Tuesday, June 19, with our kickoff party here at the library from 10 a.m. until noon. If you would like further information you can call the library or check out our website at www.rvlibrary.org.
Also, keep watching for more news on our adult summer reading programs being offered this summer and for movie nights here at the library coming soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.