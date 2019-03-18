NEW BETHLEHEM – Eligible blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients this spring.
To make an appointment, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Local drives include:
- Saturday, March 23, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m — Kittanning Masonic Lodge, 11906 State Route 85.
- Monday, April 1, 12:30 to 6 p.m. — Clarion American Legion, 530 E. Main Street.
- Friday, April 12, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Union High School, 354 Baker Street, Rimersburg.
