Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.