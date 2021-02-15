If you did not already know, the Redbank Valley Public Library is open to the public again.
We have continued to order books and movies and always try to keep on hand a lot of the newly released books and movies. We just ordered some new Christian Fiction books and are getting them processed. If that is what you like to read, they should be on the shelves by the end of the week.
Have you watched the series “Bridgerton” on Netflix? Did you know that it is based on a series of books written by Julia Quinn?
If you’re interested, we have the books! They are very popular right now, so place your hold online or by calling us.
There are several other series that are popular right now that are also based on books, such as “Pretty Little Liars.” If you want to read any of the books, let us know. If we don’t have them, we can always loan them from another library for you.
Congratulations to Kristi Carrico for winning our Valentine’s basket raffle. It included a bottle of wine and a gift certificate for Zack’s. We hope you enjoy your night out!
We would like to thank those who have made memorial donations to the library. Not only is it a beautiful way to honor or remember a loved one, but it also helps our library purchase new books, movies, audio books and magazines for our patrons.
Are you planning to travel soon? There are some things you should know first.
There is a travel advisory issued by the State Department encouraging the avoidance of non-essential travel. Also, all passengers arriving to the U.S. from a foreign country are required to get tested three days prior to their flights and present the negative results or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline prior to boarding the flight.
For more information, visit travel.state.gov or follow @TravelGov on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.